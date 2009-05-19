Kansas Cyclist Podcast: Episode 3

Episode number 3 of the Kansas Cyclist Podcast features an interview with Alan Apel, a League Cycling Instructor (LCI) certified by the League of American Bicyclists, who is circulating a proposal for updating Kansas statutes related to bicycling (see the current cycling laws here), and he’s looking for some input from the bicycling community.

We also talk with Deb Ridgway, Bicycle & Pedestrian Coordinator for the City of Kansas City, Missouri, who discusses the state of biking and walking projects in the city, as well as KC’s plans to become a bicycle-friendly community.

Here’s a summary of the rest of the podcast, with links to more information:

Bicycling News:

The League of American Bicyclists have announced their latest awards for Bicycle Friendly Communities, and Cedar Falls, IA and Tulsa, OK gained Bronze-level status, while Columbia, MO attained the silver. They were each the first cities in their states to be regognized. [link]

The League also updated their rankings of bike-friendly states, and Kansas dropped in rank from number 25 to number 33. Iowa took a big leap from 21 all the way up to number 6, and Colorado was up 9 places to number 13, with Missouri climbing from 28 to 17. Nebraska, Arkansas, and Oklahoma didn’t fare so well, bringing up the rear at numbers 37, 38, and 48, respectively. [link]

Colorado’s Bicycle Safety Bill has been signed into law [link]

A new bike shop, Big Poppi Bicycle Co., opens in Manhattan [link]

Kansas City’s Car-Free Challenge racked up over 21,000 miles, replacing more than 2,600 car trips [link]

Kansas City announced a new bike/ped plan [link]

Upcoming Rides and Events:

There are many more ride opportunities available nearby

Trail News:

A review of the new trail system in Melvern, Kansas

A ride report from the Linear Trail in Manhattan

