Kansas Cyclist Podcast: Episode 12

Episode 12 of the Kansas Cyclist Podcast features an interview with two Kansas City area cyclocross promoters, Chris Locke and Mark Thomas, who will be discussing Cyclocross and specifically the Cyclocross Community in the Kansas City area. We will also be checking in with Lee Merrill regarding the Octoginta ride events in Lawrence, Kansas on October 3rd and 4th.

Chris Locke runs MultiSport Marketing, which organizes and promotes the De Stad Cyclocross Van Kansas series, the Fat Tire Duathlon series, and the Bone Bender Mountain Bike Race. Chris also runs the Cow Town Cycling team and maintains a personal blog at chrislocke.blogspot.com. As you can see, Chris is very active in promoting cycling in Kansas City, and also manages to find time to race himself, in duathlons, triathlons, mountain bike races, and cyclocross races. He’s also been the Kansas City Commuter Challenge champion for several years running.

Mark Thomas runs localcycling.com, which provides bicycle racing coverage for Kansas City, St. Louis, Springfield, Oklahoma City, Colorado, and Nebraska. Mark is also the race organizer and promoter for the Series 60 cyclocross races in the Kansas City area, and was the driving force behind bringing the 2000 US Cyclocross Nationals to Kansas City. Mark is an accomplished racer as well, and brings a great deal of enthusiasm and knowledge to the sport.

Lee Merrill is the president of the Lawrence Bicycle Club, and co-director of this year’s Octoginta. Lee tells us about this year’s festivities, including the time trials, swap meet, Tour de County recreational ride, and Sunday’s big ride. This year’s event is being called the “Bob Frederick Octoginta” as a memorial to the late KU Athletic Director (and avid cyclist), who was originally slated to be the director the the 2009 Octoginta, but passed away earlier this year.

Emporia Bike Rack Design Competition

Prominent Topeka Cyclists Injured

In Farmington, Missouri, the city has found a new use for its old county jail, refurbishing the building and turning it into a bike hostel for use by the many touring cyclists that pass through the eastern Missouri community each year on the TransAmerica Bicycle Trail. [link]

Fall 2009 Bicycle Friendly Businesses Announced – Still none for Kansas, sadly.

A Review of the Lake Barton Trails near Great Bend, Kansas, contributed by Brian Holdsworth.

Each episode, we discuss an aspect of bicycling safety. This time, we discuss a type of collision known as “The Red Light Of Death”. Thanks to BicycleSafe.com for the safety tips.

And thanks also to Mark Franzke, who’s graciously provided original music for the Kansas Cyclist Podcast. You can find out more about Mark and his music and art by going to Banjodog.com.

