Kansas Cyclist Podcast: Episode 13

Episode 13 of the Kansas Cyclist Podcast features an interview with Joel Terry, a Shawnee, Kansas chiropractor known as “Doctor Jet”, who runs JET Performance Chiropractic.

JET Performance Chiropractic provides affordable state-of-the-art chiropractic care, as well as specialty services for cyclists. While his clinic doors are open to anyone interested in improving their performance in life, Dr. Terry especially likes to work with cyclists, because he’s not only an experienced chiropractic practitioner, but also an accomplished racer, competing in road and cyclocross events as a member of the SKC Racing Team.

Since he rides and races himself, Dr. Terry can offer a unique perspective on the body’s response to the interaction between a cyclist and their bike, and can help address anything from aches and pains to overall cycling performance. Consultations are always free, and bike fit services are available in addition to chiropractic services.

For those of us interested in learning more about how the interface between our bodies and our bikes can be optimized, and how they can work together in harmony, this should be a fascinating discussion.

JET Performance Chiropractic is located at 12402 West 62nd Terrace in Shawnee, KS [see map]. Office hours are 8-6 Monday-Friday, and 9-12 on Saturday (and by appointment). You can contact Dr. Terry at doctorjet.net or via phone at 913-766-9266, on Twitter at @DoctorJet, or on Facebook.

Here’s a quick summary of the rest of the podcast, with links to more information:

Bicycling News:

Fall 2009 Bicycle Friendly Communities Announced – North Little Rock AR, Breckenridge CO, Iowa City, IA, and St. Louis MO have been designated bicycle friendly.

KanBikeWalk Annual Meeting 2009 – October 31st in Wichita, with a pre-meeting ride at 10am and the meeting at 1pm.

Kenneth Walker, who we interviewed on episode 5 of the podcast, was recently featured in a Kansas City public television program, “Generation XL”, which focuses on the growing problem of childhood obesity. On the show, Kenneth talked about this bicycling program at Genesis School, and his work with the Urban Kansas City Community of Cycling. The show originally aired on October 15th, but will be rebroadcast on October 21st and 28th. [link]

In Arkansas, a new anti-texting law went into effect on October 1st, which makes text messaging while driving a primary offense, which means that police officers will now be able to pull drivers over if they see them texting while driving. Unlike in some other states, officers will not be required to have another reason to pull someone over. [link]

Upcoming Rides and Events:

This time of the year, the name of the game is “cyclocross”, and there are a bunch of events on tap, with the Smithville Cyclocross Festival coming up on October 25th in Smithville, Missouri, Boss Cross in Platte City, Missouri on the 31st, and Spooky Cross in Urbandale, Iowa, also on the 31st. The next races in Kansas are the Grand Prix HPT in Topeka on November 7th, and the De Stad Cross Cup in Leavenworth on the 15th.

Other than cyclocross, there are just a few organized rides left on the calendar, and all of those are in the southern part of our region, with the Ride Through the Ozark Mountains taking place in Jasper, Arkansas, the Tour de Bass out of Springfield, Missouri, and the Alfalfa Bill Century in south-central Oklahoma. All three of these rides are on October 24th.

In Independence, Kansas, in the southeastern part of the state, the Neewollah Bike Ride takes place on October 24th, with 18, 35, and 70-mile routes. This ride is part of Independence’s annual Neewollah Festival, which offers an entire week of events celebrating Hallloween (“neewollah” is “halloween” spelled backwards). In addition to the bike ride, there is an arts & crafts show, a carnival, a chili cook-off, a pumpkin-decorating contest, parades, musical theater, live bands, and a beauty pageant. This is the 90th year for Neewollah, which began as a way to keep kids out of trouble on Halloween night, and has evolved into a week-long festival that attracts over 80,000 people to this small Kansas town.

Check out the regional calendar for a complete list of regional rides and events.

Bicycle Safety Talk:

Each episode, we discuss an aspect of bicycling safety. This time, we discuss a type of collision known as “The Right Hook”. Thanks to BicycleSafe.com for the safety tips.

And thanks also to Mark Franzke, who’s graciously provided original music for the Kansas Cyclist Podcast. You can find out more about Mark and his music and art by going to Banjodog.com.

As always, we hope you’ll listen to the Kansas Cyclist Podcast, and consider subscribing to future episodes. We welcome your feedback, so please send in your comments or suggestions.