Kansas Cyclist Podcast: Episode 14

For episode 14 of the Kansas Cyclist Podcast, we’re pleased to talk with Kim West of the Kim West Radio Cycling Show, plus Grease Monkey Wipes co-founder Tim Stansbury.

Kim West is a cyclist from Des Moines, Iowa, who hosts a weekly radio program called The Kim West Radio Cycling Show on KXNO AM 1460 in Des Moines. Kim is active in the Des Moines bicycling community, helping establish the Des Moines Bike Collective, and starting the radio program in April 2008. The radio show covers all aspects of cycling, and has a deveoted local following, as well as fans from all over who listen to the podcast version of his show. Kim is also an accomplished bicycle racer, racing since 1983 and currently riding at Cat 1 level for the All9Yards Cycling Team. He’s the current Midwest Marathon Gravel Road Race Grand Master Champion, and recently earned Iowa’s 50+ Age Group Rider of the Year award.

You can learn more about the Kim West Radio Cycling Show at KXNO or at the Kim West Radio Cycling Show Blog, or subscribe to the Kim West Radio Cycling Show Podcast.

In this episode, we also talk with Tim Stansbury, who’s the co-founder of Grease Monkey Wipes, a new sponsor for the podcast. Grease Monkey Wipes are individually packaged degreasing/cleaning wipes that utilize a natural, non-toxic citrus formula to handle heavy duty cleaning, including bike grease and road grime associated with a mid-ride repair. Due to the portable nature of the product Grease Monkey Wipes easily fit in a saddle bag, a jersey pocket, or a bento box. The durable nature of the wipes allows them to easily clean not only skin but also an oily chain, a dirty frame, and more.

Listen to the podcast for a special coupon code that you can use to get a 15% discount on online orders of the innovative and highly practical Grease Monkey Wipes.

Here’s a quick summary of the rest of the podcast, with links to more information:

In the news segment of the podcast, we provide a report on KanBikeWalk‘s annual meeting, which took place on October 31st in Wichita. We also take a quick look at Wichita’s burgeoning cycling scene, with a special shout-out to Robert Garcia, who helped organize the pre-meeting ride and whose web site, River City Cyclist, is beginning to serve as a focal point for local Wichita cyclists.

Also focusing on Wichita, the Trails portion of the podcast looks at Wichita’s bike path network, including a first-hand report of the beautiful river trails.

For events, we look at the Coronado’s Challenge mountain bike race taking place on November 21st and 22nd, and the Cranksgiving events scheduled for around the region.

And finally, thanks again goes to Mark Franzke for providing the original music you hear on the Kansas Cyclist Podcast.

As always, we hope you’ll listen to the Kansas Cyclist Podcast, and consider subscribing to future episodes. We welcome your feedback, so please send in your comments or suggestions.

One final word: We’ve added something new, a listener feedback line. You can call 913-938-6855 to leave us a voice message. If you’d like for us to get back in contact with you, be sure to leave your name and phone number.