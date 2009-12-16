Kansas Cyclist Podcast: Episode 15

This is episode 15 of the Kansas Cyclist Podcast, and the theme today is “Car-Free in Kansas City”.

We interview Bill Poindexter, who owns Poindexter Recruiting in Kansas City, which matches jobs and people in advertising, marketing, new media, interactive, creative, and sales.

In 2008, Bill was featured in an article in American Bicyclist, “Cycling The Road To Health“, in which he discussed his struggles with obesity, and bicycling, which he credits with the loss of more than 100 pounds, and a much healthier lifestyle. Earlier this summer, Bill sold his car, and how lives car-free in Kansas City, walking and bicycling for transportation, fitness, and recreation.

In the interview, Bill talks about the impact bicycling has made on his life, his decision to ditch the car and travel under his own power, and what it takes to live in modern America without a car. Bill also has some great advice for others considering relying less on their car. It’s not as scary as it sounds at first. In fact, Bill makes it sound almost easy (and certainly fun)!

Here’s a quick summary of the rest of the podcast, with links to more information:

Two photos mentioned in the podcast:



Bridge over Pottawatomie Creek on the Prairie Spirit Trail



Nowhere, KS in Franklin County, Kansas

And finally, thanks again goes to Mark Franzke for providing the original music you hear on the Kansas Cyclist Podcast.

