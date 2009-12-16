Kansas Cyclist Podcast: Episode 15

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:10:29 — 64.6MB)
This is episode 15 of the Kansas Cyclist Podcast, and the theme today is “Car-Free in Kansas City”.
We interview Bill Poindexter, who owns Poindexter Recruiting in Kansas City, which matches jobs and people in advertising, marketing, new media, interactive, creative, and sales.
In 2008, Bill was featured in an article in American Bicyclist, “Cycling The Road To Health“, in which he discussed his struggles with obesity, and bicycling, which he credits with the loss of more than 100 pounds, and a much healthier lifestyle. Earlier this summer, Bill sold his car, and how lives car-free in Kansas City, walking and bicycling for transportation, fitness, and recreation.
In the interview, Bill talks about the impact bicycling has made on his life, his decision to ditch the car and travel under his own power, and what it takes to live in modern America without a car. Bill also has some great advice for others considering relying less on their car. It’s not as scary as it sounds at first. In fact, Bill makes it sound almost easy (and certainly fun)!
Here’s a quick summary of the rest of the podcast, with links to more information:
- Topeka Approves Complete Streets
- De Soto Reaffirms 83rd Street Bicycle Ban
- Prairie Spirit Trail Bridge Reopens
- Proposed Baldwin City Trail
- Marysville Trail Opens
- Biking Across Kansas dates announced: June 5-12, 2010
Two photos mentioned in the podcast:
Bridge over Pottawatomie Creek on the Prairie Spirit Trail
Nowhere, KS in Franklin County, Kansas
And finally, thanks again goes to Mark Franzke for providing the original music you hear on the Kansas Cyclist Podcast.
We welcome your feedback, so please send in your comments or suggestions or call 913-938-6855 to leave a voice message.
I live in Tokyo and have never even been to Kansas but I still like your podcast. I have one comment to add to the issue of bicyclists being freeloaders because we don’t pay gas tax. No bicycle user need ever feel guilty for using the roads. Every business that uses automobiles pays gasoline taxes as part of their business operating costs. They do not eat those costs. They pass them on to all of their customers including those who ride a bike.
Thanks for the feedback, Paul. And excellent point. Hadn’t thought about it from that perspective before, but you’re absolutely right.