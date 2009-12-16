Home » News » Kansas Cyclist Podcast: Episode 15

Kansas Cyclist Podcast: Episode 15

Posted December 16, 2009 @ 8:52 am - Filed under: Podcasts

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:10:29 — 64.6MB)

Kansas Cyclist Podcast
Bill Poindexter

This is episode 15 of the Kansas Cyclist Podcast, and the theme today is “Car-Free in Kansas City”.

We interview Bill Poindexter, who owns Poindexter Recruiting in Kansas City, which matches jobs and people in advertising, marketing, new media, interactive, creative, and sales.

In 2008, Bill was featured in an article in American Bicyclist, “Cycling The Road To Health“, in which he discussed his struggles with obesity, and bicycling, which he credits with the loss of more than 100 pounds, and a much healthier lifestyle. Earlier this summer, Bill sold his car, and how lives car-free in Kansas City, walking and bicycling for transportation, fitness, and recreation.

In the interview, Bill talks about the impact bicycling has made on his life, his decision to ditch the car and travel under his own power, and what it takes to live in modern America without a car. Bill also has some great advice for others considering relying less on their car. It’s not as scary as it sounds at first. In fact, Bill makes it sound almost easy (and certainly fun)!

Here’s a quick summary of the rest of the podcast, with links to more information:

Two photos mentioned in the podcast:

Prairie Spirit Trail Bridge Reopens
Bridge over Pottawatomie Creek on the Prairie Spirit Trail

Nowhere, Kansas
Nowhere, KS in Franklin County, Kansas

BanjoDogAnd finally, thanks again goes to Mark Franzke for providing the original music you hear on the Kansas Cyclist Podcast.

As always, we hope you’ll listen to the Kansas Cyclist Podcast, and consider subscribing to future episodes. We welcome your feedback, so please send in your comments or suggestions or call 913-938-6855 to leave a voice message.


Possibly Related posts:

YARPP

About The Author

By Randy Rasa, editor/webmaster at Kansas Cyclist, the web's premier Kansas cycling information site, featuring authoritative guides to Kansas cycling clubs, bike shops, organized bike rides, touring, trails, and much more. [learn more]

2 responses to “Kansas Cyclist Podcast: Episode 15”

  1. Paul says:
    January 11, 2010 at 11:51 pm

    I live in Tokyo and have never even been to Kansas but I still like your podcast. I have one comment to add to the issue of bicyclists being freeloaders because we don’t pay gas tax. No bicycle user need ever feel guilty for using the roads. Every business that uses automobiles pays gasoline taxes as part of their business operating costs. They do not eat those costs. They pass them on to all of their customers including those who ride a bike.

  2. Randy says:
    January 12, 2010 at 9:15 am

    Thanks for the feedback, Paul. And excellent point. Hadn’t thought about it from that perspective before, but you’re absolutely right.