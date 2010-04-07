Kansas Cyclist Podcast: Episode 18

Episode 18 of the Kansas Cyclist Podcast features an interview with Eric Benjamin of Adventure Monkey, a bicycling blog covering the Flint Hills of Kansas.

Eric Benjamin started the Adventure Monkey blog last summer as a way to document and share his rides in the Flint Hills of Kansas. “I am a professional photographer that fell in love with cycling,” Eric says. “At Adventure Monkey, I share my cycling adventures and photography in hopes that I may inspire you to remember your dreams and live the life you have always wanted to live, no excuses or regrets. It’s time to live.”

The Adventure Monkey web site is also where Eric sells his amazing photographs. Be sure to check out the Adventure Monkey Image Portfolio for some examples of his work, which you can also purchase on paper or canvas.

In just a few short months the blog grew in popularity and readership, and soon expanded. In March, Adventure Monkey Magazine was born. This is a full-color, professionally-produced publication, and issue #1 focuses on Kansas Cycling, with a special focus on the challenges and rewards of bicycling in winter.

The magazine features articles from an amazing variety of contributors, including Anne Marie Garrett (ride like a girl), Shawn Honea (IM Design Group), Robert Garcia (River City Cyclist), LeLan Dains (The Life of LeLan), Rebecca Martin (Get Spoked), Matt and Stephanie Brown (High Gear Cyclery), Garret Seacat (Seagato), Mike Wise (The Vertically Challenged Mountain Biker), Adam Didde (Adamthedad), Rob White (Maverick Enterprises), Bobby Wintle (something to write home about) and Randy Rasa (DirtBum).

You can read issue one of the magazine online (PDF) or purchase a hard-copy from MagCloud. Eric hopes to offer subscriptions in the future

For this episode’s “On The Scene” segment, Ed interviews me (Randy) about a recent week-long trip I took to Arkansas. You might have seen some of the posts that came from that trip (Cyclo-Tourist Outlasts Winter and Eureka Springs: Naturally Bicycle Friendly), but I’ve put together a full write-up on my personal blog, DirtBum, with lots of photos and descriptions of the places I explored. Yeah, you might say my Adventure Monkey led me to Arkansas …

It was a fun trip, but there was a lot of climbing in the Ozark Mountains, way more uphill than this flatlander is accustomed to! Read more at DirtBum’s Arkansas Adventure.

Here’s a quick summary of the rest of the podcast, with links to more information:

Upcoming Events:

Trail News:

Quick looks at the 23rd Street Bike Park and Wilderness Park, both in Pittsburg, Kansas, Plus impressions of the Lake Leatherwood trails near Eureka Springs, Arkansas, and the Slaughter Pen Hollow trail system in Bentonville, Arkansas.

And finally, thanks again goes to Mark Franzke for providing the original music you hear on the Kansas Cyclist Podcast.

