Kansas Cyclist Podcast: Episode 21

This is episode 21 of the Kansas Cyclist Podcast, and in this episode we interview Andy Clarke of the League of American Bicyclists, catch up with a few Biking Across Kansas riders on tour, and talk with the folks at Road ID about their personal identification products for cyclists.

Andy Clarke

Andy Clarke has more than 25 years of experience in cycling advocacy. He is currently the president of the League of American Bicyclists, whose mission is to promote bicycling for fun, fitness and transportation and work through advocacy and education for a bicycle-friendly America. His past experience includes stints at the Rails to Trails Conservancy, the Association of Pedestrian and Bicycle Professionals, the Bicycle Federation of America (now the National Center for Bicycling and Walking), and as a consultant to the Federal Highway Administration.

Andy’s passion for cycling started when he was growing up in England, and has stayed with him through hundreds of thousands of miles of cycling on four continents. He is recognized as a policy expert on almost every aspect of bicycling, and still enjoys a tough climb on his Trek touring bike better than anything else.

After the Bike League released their recent Bicycle Friendly State rankings, in which Kansas made a huge leap, from the 33rd most bike-friendly state, to the 13th. Although this was great news for bicycling in Kansas, we were frankly a bit puzzled by the big jump.

Andy fills us in on how the Bicycle Friendly State program works, as well as the related programs such as Bicycle Friendly Communities and Bicycle Friendly Businesses. We also discuss the League Cycling Instructor (LCI) program, which offers instructors and classes to help people ride their bikes safely and confidently on our roadways.

This is a fascinating discussion, and not just the details about how the programs work, but the larger picture, of how America as a whole is moving toward becoming a much better place to ride our bikes. This is an exciting time!

Road ID

We’d like to welcome Road ID aboard as the latest sponsor of the Kansas Cyclist Podcast. In this episode we talk with Road ID co-founder Edward Wimmer (shown on the right) and Director of Marketing P.J. Rabice (left) about the Road ID product line, how the company was started, and how their products benefit cyclists, runners, and other athletes.

Road ID is an innovative personal identification product that you wear around your wrist, around your neck, or attached to a shoe. In the event of an accident, if you can’t speak for yourself, your Road ID will. It contains all the information first responders, such as police and EMS, need to get you the medical attention you need, and to contact your loved ones.

Road ID has kindly provided gift certificates, which we’ll be passing along to podcast listeners in the coming months. We’re still working out the details, so stay tuned to upcoming episodes.

In the meantime, check out the Road ID product line, which includes not just the wearable identification, but safety accessories such as lighting and reflective products, as well as Road ID apparel.

Both Randy and Ed, co-hosts of the Kansas Cyclist Podcast, have been Road ID customers for a long time, and neither of us will go for a ride without this critical piece of safety equipment. We think it’s that important.

Here’s a quick summary of the rest of the podcast, with links to more information:

Plus, trail news from Kansas, and a bicycle safety discussion of riding two-abreast: what is the law, what is courteous, and what is safe?

The topic of riding side by side is not as simple as it seems at first glance, and it’s not helped by a patchwork quilt of different laws in different states:

You can learn more from Bicycling.com’s “Road Rights” column: Two by Two.

And finally, thanks again goes to Mark Franzke for providing the original music you hear on the Kansas Cyclist Podcast.

