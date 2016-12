The Katy Hike/Bike Trail in Chanute, which had been partially closed during replacement of the K-39 bridge, is now open again.

The short paved trail follows a portion of the route that the old Missouri-Kansas-Texas Railroad (the “Katy”) took through Chanute.

