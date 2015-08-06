Osawatomie Teenager Dies While Biking In Heat

Keith Orr, age 15, was found dead along train tracks near Osawatomie, Kansas. The boy had been biking with friends, and decided to ride home alone. Authorities suspect that Keith may have died due to dehydration and heat exhaustion.

Via KSHB:

The Miami County Sheriff’s Department said deputies found 15-year-old Keith Orr of Osawatomie, Kansas, lying on the tracks just under a mile north of 355th Street and Bethel Church Road. The deputies performed CPR, but the boy died at the scene. The report said Keith was riding bikes with friends and decided to head home. An investigation revealed Keith wasn’t feeling well that day, and the report said heat may have been a factor. Preliminary autopsy results found Keith died of natural causes, which may have begun with dehydration and heat exhaustion. The sheriff’s office said it did not appear Keith or his bicycle were struck by a train.

Riding in the heat can have serious consequences, even for healthy teenagers. Be sure to monitor your body’s signals, and seek help if needed. And, of course, biking along live train tracks is never a good idea (and illegal). R.I.P. Keith.

