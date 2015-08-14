Raising awareness of Wichita Bike Thefts

Wichita police are warning bicyclists to take precautions to avoid bike theft in the city:

Wichita police say there are plenty of things you can do to prevent your bike from being stolen… Cory Deaton lost his 2011 Cannondale Sl2, $1,100 bike a couple of weeks ago while eating with friends at a downtown Wichita restaurant. Surveillance photos show the thief walking up to the bike and riding off. It’s something owner of Bicycle Exchange Michael Scanga sees way too often. “On a daily basis, we have customers come in, saying, ‘Hey, I’m here to buy a new bike because mine got ripped off.'” said Scanga. Last year Wichita police report 626 bikes stolen. In July alone thieves took 104 bikes. So far this year, that number is at 297.

As more people use their bikes for basic transportation, leaving them unattended outside of schools, shops, businesses, and other destinations, the more opportunities there are for one of the lowest forms of life.

Scanga recommends a U-lock, but even a cable lock can deter thieves: “Any protection is better than no protection.”

If you don’t have access to a Local Bike Shop, Amazon has a fine selection of bicycle locks .

And, by all means, learn how to lock your bike up properly!

(Personally, I’m fond of the Sheldon Brown Bike Lock Strategy (a mini u-lock through the back wheel), but other techniques have their proponents as well.)

Also, many local police departments will register your bike for free or for a very nominal cost. This ensures that if your bike is stolen and subsequently recovered, the police will have a means of reuniting you with your bike. There is also a National Bike Registry that performs the same service, though its unclear how many local police departments check the national registry when they find a stolen of abandoned bicycle.

