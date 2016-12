Through the end of August, Kansas ranks #9 in the nation in in the 2015 National Bike Challenge, with 1154 riders logging over 440,000 miles so far:

The top individual riders through the first four months:

We only have a month to go, but cooler weather awaits. Let’s finish strong!

