K-State is Kansas’ First Bicycle Friendly University

The League of American Bicyclists has announced its Fall 2015 Bicycle Friendly Universities, and for the very first time, a Kansas college has made the grade.

Kansas State University has earned a Bronze Bicycle Friendly University designation!

K-State is located in Manhattan, which became a bronze-level Bicycle Friendly Community in 2012.

There are now 127 Bicycle Friendly Universities in 42 states. Kansas was the last state in our region to earn a BFU designation. Arkansas has 1 (Arkansas State University, Jonesboro, Bronze), Colorado has 5 (Colorado State University, Fort Collins, Platinum; Colorado College, Colorado Springs, Bronze; University of Colorado, Colorado Springs, Bronze; University of Denver, Denver, Bronze; University of Northern Colorado, Greeley, Bronze), Iowa has 1 (University of Iowa, Iowa City, Silver), Missouri has 2 (University of Missouri, Kansas City, Bronze; Washington University, St. Louis, Bronze), Nebraska has 1 (University of Nebraska, Lincoln, Silver), and Oklahoma has 3 (Oklahoma State University, Stillwater; Bronze; The University of Oklahoma, Norman, Bronze; The University of Tulsa, Tulsa, Bronze).

Congrats to KSU!

