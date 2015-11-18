Two Bicycle Friendly Communities Honored in Kansas

The League of American Bicyclists just announced their Fall 2015 honorees for Bicycle Friendly Communities, and two Kansas communities have been honored.
Shawnee renewed its bronze-level BFC status, while Leawood earned an “honorable mention” from the League.
There are currently three Bicycle Friendly Communities in Kansas: Lawrence, Manhattan, and Shawnee, all at the Bronze level.
In Fall 2011, Leawood made the “Honorable Mention” list (so it hasn’t moved up over the last 4 years). Other Kansas Honorable Mentions include Topeka in Spring 2013 and Wichita in Spring 2015.
Regionally, a few new cities from our region have cause to celebrate, having become one of the 55 new and renewing Bicycle Friendly Communities:
- Breckenridge, CO: Gold
- Steamboat Springs, CO: Gold
- Bettendorf, IA: Bronze
- Conway, AR: Bronze
- Northwest Arkansas – Benton and Washington Counties: Bronze
- Omaha, NE: Bronze
- St. Louis, MO: Bronze
- Le Mars, IA: Honorable Mention
- Marion, IA: Honorable Mention
See complete list: Fall 2015 Bicycle Friendly Community Awards and Honorable Mentions
Post tags: Bicycle Friendly, Leawood, Shawnee
K-State became the first bicycle friendly university in Kansas, receiving the bronze designation.