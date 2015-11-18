Location: JO
Two Bicycle Friendly Communities Honored in Kansas

Posted November 18, 2015 @ 10:56 am - Filed under: Kansas

Bicycle Friendly CommunitiesThe League of American Bicyclists just announced their Fall 2015 honorees for Bicycle Friendly Communities, and two Kansas communities have been honored.

Shawnee renewed its bronze-level BFC status, while Leawood earned an “honorable mention” from the League.

There are currently three Bicycle Friendly Communities in Kansas: Lawrence, Manhattan, and Shawnee, all at the Bronze level.

In Fall 2011, Leawood made the “Honorable Mention” list (so it hasn’t moved up over the last 4 years). Other Kansas Honorable Mentions include Topeka in Spring 2013 and Wichita in Spring 2015.

Regionally, a few new cities from our region have cause to celebrate, having become one of the 55 new and renewing Bicycle Friendly Communities:

  • Breckenridge, CO: Gold
  • Steamboat Springs, CO: Gold
  • Bettendorf, IA: Bronze
  • Conway, AR: Bronze
  • Northwest Arkansas – Benton and Washington Counties: Bronze
  • Omaha, NE: Bronze
  • St. Louis, MO: Bronze
  • Le Mars, IA: Honorable Mention
  • Marion, IA: Honorable Mention

See complete list: Fall 2015 Bicycle Friendly Community Awards and Honorable Mentions


  1. Mark Taussig says:
    November 18, 2015 at 9:12 pm

    K-State became the first bicycle friendly university in Kansas, receiving the bronze designation.