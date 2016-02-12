Location: Kansas
Home » News » Winter Bike To Work Day 2016

Winter Bike To Work Day 2016

Posted February 12, 2016 @ 10:33 am - Filed under: Kansas

Friday February 16 was Winter Bike To Work Day 2016. Kansas had 29 participants who took the time to register themselves, as well, of course, countless others who commute to work pretty much every day regardless.

Winter Bike To Work Day 2016 Map

With 14 riders, Wichita was the #83 city in the world, and it’s good to see folks from all around the state participating.

Here in Iola, here are a few glimpses of my ride into work:

Winter Bike To Work Day 2016 Iola KS

It’s only a little over a mile, but I get to stop at a park, ride on some bike-friendly trails and quiet streets, and take advantage of front-door bike parking. I must say, it’s a pretty sweet little commute.


Possibly Related posts:

YARPP

Post tags:


About The Author

By Randy Rasa, editor/webmaster at Kansas Cyclist, the web's premier Kansas cycling information site, featuring authoritative guides to Kansas cycling clubs, bike shops, organized bike rides, touring, trails, and much more. [learn more]

One response to “Winter Bike To Work Day 2016”

  1. Matt says:
    February 12, 2016 at 12:02 pm

    Thanks for posting this, and for creating and maintaining the whole site. I had never heard about Winter Bike to Work day, but Wichita is up to 19 riders now.