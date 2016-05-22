Bikepacking Overnight Via The Prairie Spirit Trail

Took off for a quick overnight bikepacking trip, riding the Prairie Spirit Trail from Iola to Ottawa, then via gravel roads to Hillsdale Lake State Park, where I met up with some friends who’d ridden down from Kansas City. Basically reversed the rooute on the return — Hillsdale to Scipio, via Paola, Osawatomie, and Lane — then the Prairie Spirit Trail back to Iola. It was a cool night (lower 40s), but reasonably comfortable. About 160 miles total. Great little weekend trip!

Some photos:

I rode my Retrospec Amok cyclocross bike with most of my standard touring setup:

Rear rack and Nashbar ATB panniers

Military “Patrol” sleeping bag

Thermarest Z-Rest sleeping pad

Alps Mystique 1.5 tent

Wald front basket

Insulated soft cooler for food

Clothing, toiletries, misc electronics

The sleeping pad was actually something new for me. I’d previously used inflatable pads, and they work great (barring the occasional leak), but I wanted to try a more minimalist approach, and the Z-Rest worked great. Actually slept very well, though I think I’ll opt for a full-length pad in the future (this one was only 3/4-length). The pad is very light and rugged, but it’s quite bulky. In this case, I strapped it onto my front basket, and that worked fine.

Little overnight bike camping trips like this are so much fun. It’s wonderful to just get away and have a little adventure, if only for a night. Glad I got in a little tour for the first time in 2016!

Post tags: Garnett, Iola, Ottawa, Prairie Spirit Trail