Bikepacking Overnight Via The Prairie Spirit Trail

Posted May 22, 2016 @ 10:47 am - Filed under: Kansas,Photos,Touring

Took off for a quick overnight bikepacking trip, riding the Prairie Spirit Trail from Iola to Ottawa, then via gravel roads to Hillsdale Lake State Park, where I met up with some friends who’d ridden down from Kansas City. Basically reversed the rooute on the return — Hillsdale to Scipio, via Paola, Osawatomie, and Lane — then the Prairie Spirit Trail back to Iola. It was a cool night (lower 40s), but reasonably comfortable. About 160 miles total. Great little weekend trip!

Some photos:

Wild Prairie Rose along the Prairie Spirit Trail

Mulberries ripening along the Prairie Spirit Trail

At the Prairie Spirit Trail Depot Trailhead in Garnett

Beautiful little pocket park on the square in Garnett

There could have been bike lanes here if the Ottawa City Council hadn't lost their courage...

Abundant Irises along a gravel road in Franklin County

At the Hillsdale Lake entrance sign

Campsite in the morning light at Hillsdale Lake State Park. $18 for two of us, with no water or electricity, is a bit pricey.

At the Ursuline Sisters Convent Cemetery in Paola

John Brown Lookout Park, Miami County

Rainbow Arch bridge over Pottawatomie Creek, Osawatomie

Pottawatomie Trail of Death Sign, Osawatomie

Pottawatomie Massacre Sign, Lane

Minimum Maintenance Road ... shall I risk it? Yes, of course.

Thousands of tiny travelers on the Prairie Spirit Trail

Slog: This section of the Prairie Spirit Trail, between Welda and Colony, often becomes a "death march", and it did for me. Hemmed in by US-169 on the west, and a gravel road on the east, and straight and flat with little tree cover, this section really dragged for me.

I rode my Retrospec Amok cyclocross bike with most of my standard touring setup:

  • Rear rack and Nashbar ATB panniers
  • Military “Patrol” sleeping bag
  • Thermarest Z-Rest sleeping pad
  • Alps Mystique 1.5 tent
  • Wald front basket
  • Insulated soft cooler for food
  • Clothing, toiletries, misc electronics

The sleeping pad was actually something new for me. I’d previously used inflatable pads, and they work great (barring the occasional leak), but I wanted to try a more minimalist approach, and the Z-Rest worked great. Actually slept very well, though I think I’ll opt for a full-length pad in the future (this one was only 3/4-length). The pad is very light and rugged, but it’s quite bulky. In this case, I strapped it onto my front basket, and that worked fine.

Little overnight bike camping trips like this are so much fun. It’s wonderful to just get away and have a little adventure, if only for a night. Glad I got in a little tour for the first time in 2016!


4 responses to “Bikepacking Overnight Via The Prairie Spirit Trail”

  1. Brian L. says:
    May 22, 2016 at 11:58 am

    Thanks for the great write-up & photos. Inspiring!!

  2. Dale Crawford says:
    May 23, 2016 at 12:43 pm

    Enjoyed the report, Randy, especially the ‘1,000 tiny travelers’. Great perspective on the smaller things in life.

  3. Citizen of Ottawa says:
    May 30, 2016 at 9:40 pm

    I wanted to clear up the caption on the photo shown for the portion of the trail going through Ottawa; the Ottawa City Commission did approve the bike lane. It is being discussed what that will look like but it will likely be a devoted bike lanes down the center of the road.

  4. Randy Rasa says:
    May 31, 2016 at 7:48 am

    As I understand it, the Commission approved the bike lanes, but then un-approved them after some controversy. If they are indeed going forward with the design and implementation, then that’s wonderful news! Thanks for the update.