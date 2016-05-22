Bikepacking Overnight Via The Prairie Spirit Trail

Took off for a quick overnight bikepacking trip, riding the Prairie Spirit Trail from Iola to Ottawa, then via gravel roads to Hillsdale Lake State Park, where I met up with some friends who’d ridden down from Kansas City. Basically reversed the rooute on the return — Hillsdale to Scipio, via Paola, Osawatomie, and Lane — then the Prairie Spirit Trail back to Iola. It was a cool night (lower 40s), but reasonably comfortable. About 160 miles total. Great little weekend trip!
Some photos:
I rode my Retrospec Amok cyclocross bike with most of my standard touring setup:
- Rear rack and Nashbar ATB panniers
- Military “Patrol” sleeping bag
- Thermarest Z-Rest sleeping pad
- Alps Mystique 1.5 tent
- Wald front basket
- Insulated soft cooler for food
- Clothing, toiletries, misc electronics
The sleeping pad was actually something new for me. I’d previously used inflatable pads, and they work great (barring the occasional leak), but I wanted to try a more minimalist approach, and the Z-Rest worked great. Actually slept very well, though I think I’ll opt for a full-length pad in the future (this one was only 3/4-length). The pad is very light and rugged, but it’s quite bulky. In this case, I strapped it onto my front basket, and that worked fine.
Little overnight bike camping trips like this are so much fun. It’s wonderful to just get away and have a little adventure, if only for a night. Glad I got in a little tour for the first time in 2016!
Thanks for the great write-up & photos. Inspiring!!
Enjoyed the report, Randy, especially the ‘1,000 tiny travelers’. Great perspective on the smaller things in life.
I wanted to clear up the caption on the photo shown for the portion of the trail going through Ottawa; the Ottawa City Commission did approve the bike lane. It is being discussed what that will look like but it will likely be a devoted bike lanes down the center of the road.
As I understand it, the Commission approved the bike lanes, but then un-approved them after some controversy. If they are indeed going forward with the design and implementation, then that’s wonderful news! Thanks for the update.