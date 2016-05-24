Celebrate National Trails Day on June 4th

The annual National Trails Day is the country’s largest celebration of trails. Organized by the American Hiking Society, the event introduces thousands of Americans to a wide array of trail activities: hiking, biking, paddling, horseback riding, trail running, bird watching and more. America’s 200,000 miles of trails allow us access to the natural world for recreation, education, exploration, solitude, inspiration, and much more. Trails give us a means to support good physical and mental health; they provide us with a chance to breathe fresh air, get our hearts pumping, and escape from our stresses. All it takes is a willingness to use them.

Here in Kansas, we’re blessed with over 3,000 miles of trails — shared-use paths, rail-trails, and mountain bike trails.

One of the premier Kansas events for National Trails Day is free admission to the Prairie Spirit Trail State Park!

Additional special events in the state include the Walk Sand Creek Trail Day in Newton, a National Trails Day Hike in Ottawa, and Levee Fest 2016 in Kansas City, Kansas.

