Greensburg, Kansas has a new bike share program, sponsored by the City of Greensburg and the Recreation Commission. The bikes can be picked up at the Big Well Museum and Visitors Center during business hours, and returned to the same location. There is no cost to borrow a bike — it’s free!

Here’s a video promoting the new bike share:

More info from the Kiowa County Signal: Bike-sharing program takes off

