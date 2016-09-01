2016 National Bike Challenge: August

The 2016 National Bike Challenge began on May 1st and runs through September 30th. Four month down and one to go!

So far, 1559 Kansas Cyclists have ridden over 427,000 miles, putting us on target for over half a million miles by the end of September. Kansas ranks #9 in the nation in points per capita.

The top individual riders in Kansas are Eric Nordgren of Topeka (11170 points) and Roger Frans of Marion (10546 points) for the men, and Janelle Shirley of Abilene (7578 points) for the women.

The top Kansas Advocacy Challenges are Bike Allen County at #6 in the nation, Bicyclists of Central Kansas at #12, Livewell Lawrence at #19, Kaw Valley Bicycle Club at #20, Bike Walk Wichita at #38, and Healthy Harvey Coalition at #52.

Regionally, Kansas ranks behind Colorado (#5), Nebraska (#2), but ahead of Iowa (#11), Arkansas (#30), Oklahoma (#40), and Missouri (#49).

Log those miles at NationalBikeChallenge.org!

