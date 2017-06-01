National Bike Challenge: May 2017

Kansas finished May at #14 in the National Bike Challenge. Together, we’ve logged over 91,000 miles so far!

On the advocacy front, Bike Allen County leads the way (#8 in the nation), followed closely by the Kaw Valley Bicycle Club (#9 in the nation).

Not signed up yet? You can do so easily at NationalBikeChallenge.org … log those miles and help Kansas get back into the top 10!

And yes, YOU can join the Kansas Cyclists Team! To do so, just click “Join Club” at https://www.strava.com/clubs/kansas-cyclist.

