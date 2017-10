Here is the flyer for the 2017 Big Ring Gravel Race Series, an annual gravel road racing series held in the Wichita Kansas area, presented by the Bicycle X-Change Shop:

Events in the 2017 Big Ring Gravel Road Series include:

November 4: Towanda Loop

November 5: Augusta Airport Loop

November 11: Gordon Loop

November 12: Winfield Loop

Learn more: Big Ring Gravel Race Series Facebook Page

Register online: Bikereg

Post tags: Wichita