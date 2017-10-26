Location: KS
America’s Best Bike Shops 2017: Kansas Edition

Each year, the National Bicycle Dealers Association publishes a list of “America’s Best Bike Shops“. The designation “recognizes retailers who offer great shopping experiences and expert staff, and who also are highly rated on dedication to their communities and support for bicycle advocacy locally and nationally”.

Kansas shops on the 2017 list:

Congrats!


