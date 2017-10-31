Kansas Cycling Headlines: October 2017

Here is a recap of recent bicycling news from the region, as well as a look ahead to upcoming bicycling events.
Recent Bicycling Headlines
- 2017 National Bike Challenge Wrap-Up
- Allen County National Bike Challenge 2017 Results
- Iola won the 2017 Prairie Spirit Trail Challenge
- New bicycle stations provide resources for riders in Emporia
- Des Moines’ new protected bike lanes have some drivers totally befuddled.
- Southwest Missouri’s Ruby Jack Trail is approaching the Kansas line, but will not enter the Sunflower State.
- Driver charged with murder in death of Hutchinson bicycle rider
- Three hundred “Rush the Rails” cyclists and runners helped celebrate the grand opening of the Flint Hills Nature Trail.
- Kansas native biking route of monarch migration
- America’s Best Bike Shops 2017: Kansas Edition
- Sunflower Outdoor and Bike in Lawrence, Kansas, named a #CoolShop
- Lawrence Safe Routes to School scores big KDOT grant in program’s third year.
- Kansas City Regional Safe Routes to School Summit
- St. Louis Aims for Network of “Calm Streets”.
- Places that are hostile to biking and walking are getting left behind.
- Manhattan’s Green Apple Bikes are proving difficult to find.
- Nebraska ranked 3rd in the National Bike Challenge this year. More than 1,500 Nebraskans participated.
- Agencies team up for Nebraska bike path project on future freeway bridge
- KCMO is celebrating new bike lanes “all over Kansas City“, although “New bike lanes concern some drivers“.
- Kansas AAA and state’s tourism department develop bike repair stations and roadside service program
- The 2016 Annual Meeting of Kanza Rail-Trails Conservancy will be held on Saturday, November 19 in Osage City.
- Nebraska state senator helping to spread awareness of traffic laws designed to protect bicyclists
- Introducing the Cave Trails and John Brown’s Cave at Lehigh Portland Trails
- Hillsboro KS gets $628K for “sidewalk trail“.
- Kansas inmates refurbish, donate bikes to people in need
- Pottawatomie County accepts trail grant for Green Valley Road
- A Lazy Person’s Guide to Happiness: “You’re more likely to be happy if your house has a sidewalk, and if you live in a bikeable place.”
- The Adventure Cycling Association has produced a new book: America’s Bicycle Route – The Story of the TransAmerica Bicycle Trail
Upcoming Bicycle Events
- 11-04-2017 – Towanda Loop
- 11-05-2017 – Freedom Ride
- 11-05-2017 – Tour de Chicken Creek
- 11-05-2017 – Boulevard Cup
- 11-05-2017 – Augusta Airport Loop
- 11-11-2017 – Gordon Loop
- 11-12-2017 – Winfield Loop
- 11-18-2017 – Energy Exploration Excursion
- 11-19-2017 – 360 Cup Cross
- 12-09-2017 – Danny’s Delight
