Kansas Cycling Headlines: November 2017

Here is a recap of recent bicycling news from the region, as well as a look ahead to upcoming bicycling events.
November Bicycling Headlines
- Kansas at #47 in 2017 Bike Friendly States Ranking
- $2.4 million grant helps connect trails throughout Shawnee County
- Boulder CO eyes street realignments, could reduce traffic lanes, add dedicated bike lanes
- Northwest Arkansas cities get Transportation Alternatives money for trails
- Where are the most popular places to ride in Kansas?
- Where do we ride? 2017 Kansas Cycling Heatmap
- Olathe is crowdsourcing possible bike share locations and problems/opportunities in the city
- Celebrating 90 years with an early-morning 90-mile bike ride in Iowa City
- Norman Oklahoma Fire Department Starts Bicycle Response Team
- Public input received in the Missouri State Park’s Rock Island Trail survey overwhelmingly favors creating the trail: It’s a “no brainer”.
- Ruby Jack Trail expansion ribbon-cutting in Joplin MO
- New singletrack is being built at Nall Park in Roeland Park
- New trail segment will create a 130-mile network in Omaha NE
- Community support for Rock Island Trail intensifies as Gasconade River Bridge ties burn
- Bourbon County is working on a Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan
- University of Oklahoma recognized nationally as bike friendly university
- Building a Stronger Town Through Biking
- 10 Ways You Can Be Become an Active Bicycling Advocate
- Southeast Missouri’s first bicycle and pedestrian plan
- Lenexa seeks input in attempt to improve Quivira corridor
- Complete Streets Ordinance Heading to City Council in Kansas City MO
- Annual Kansas Cycling Association’s Banquet announced: January 21st
Upcoming Bicycle Events
- 12-09-2017 – Danny’s Delight
- 12-26-2017 – Boxing Day Cyclocross
- 01-01-2018 – LMBC New Year’s Day Ride
- 01-01-2018 – Tailwind Cyclists New Year’s Day Ride
- 01-13-2018 – ‘Cross In The New Year
- 01-14-2018 – Grote Prijs Shawnee
- 01-20-2018 – Historic Gravel Road Ride (Mullet Ride)
- 01-21-2018 – KCA Annual Banquet
Leave a Reply