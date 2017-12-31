Kansas Cycling Headlines: December 2017

Here is a recap of recent bicycling news from the region, as well as a look ahead to upcoming bicycling events.

December Bicycling Headlines

Wichita Joins Ranks of Bicycle Friendly Communities

There’s a new trail at Rivers Banks Orchard Park in Hutchinson

Ken Smith, the person responsible for building most of the trails at Cedar Crest, the governor’s mansion, in Topeka, is honored by the Governor.

Over 8600 overwhelmingly positive public comments about Missouri’s proposed Rock Island Trail

Colorado Spring’s downtown bicycle infrastructure progresses

Mountain bikers have opportunity to advocate for access and trails along Missouri’s Ozark National Scenic Riverway

Kansas University’s sustainability plan includes a bike-share program and improvements to Lawrence’s cycling network, for long-term energy savings.

Eureka Springs AR is investing in downhill mountain bike trails.

Bike lanes eliminated from Oklahoma City downtown boulevard plans, in favor of wide sidewalks, despite city ordinances prohibiting bicycles on sidewalks.

NIMBYs come out in opposition to trail plan in Papillion NE.

Missouri Rock Island Trail opponents talk up biosecurity threats, fear loss of hunting access, are skeptical of trail’s economic benefits.

Bike sharing system planned for Johnson County KS.

New mountain bike trail opens at Lehigh Portland Trails in Iola KS.

Des Moines IA gets its first flow trails.

Kansas biologist completes monarch migration voyage bicycle tour.

Upcoming Bicycle Events

Photo of the Month