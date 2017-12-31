Kansas Cycling Headlines: December 2017

Here is a recap of recent bicycling news from the region, as well as a look ahead to upcoming bicycling events.
December Bicycling Headlines
- Wichita Joins Ranks of Bicycle Friendly Communities
- There’s a new trail at Rivers Banks Orchard Park in Hutchinson
- Ken Smith, the person responsible for building most of the trails at Cedar Crest, the governor’s mansion, in Topeka, is honored by the Governor.
- Over 8600 overwhelmingly positive public comments about Missouri’s proposed Rock Island Trail
- Colorado Spring’s downtown bicycle infrastructure progresses
- Mountain bikers have opportunity to advocate for access and trails along Missouri’s Ozark National Scenic Riverway
- Kansas University’s sustainability plan includes a bike-share program and improvements to Lawrence’s cycling network, for long-term energy savings.
- Eureka Springs AR is investing in downhill mountain bike trails.
- Bike lanes eliminated from Oklahoma City downtown boulevard plans, in favor of wide sidewalks, despite city ordinances prohibiting bicycles on sidewalks.
- NIMBYs come out in opposition to trail plan in Papillion NE.
- Missouri Rock Island Trail opponents talk up biosecurity threats, fear loss of hunting access, are skeptical of trail’s economic benefits.
- Bike sharing system planned for Johnson County KS.
- New mountain bike trail opens at Lehigh Portland Trails in Iola KS.
- Des Moines IA gets its first flow trails.
- Kansas biologist completes monarch migration voyage bicycle tour.
Upcoming Bicycle Events
- 01-01-2018 – LMBC New Year’s Day Ride
- 01-01-2018 – Tailwind Cyclists New Year’s Day Ride
- 01-13-2018 – ‘Cross In The New Year
- 01-14-2018 – Grote Prijs Shawnee
- 01-14-2018 – Spoke Pony Gravel Express
- 01-20-2018 – Historic Gravel Road Ride (Mullet Ride)
- 01-21-2018 – KCA Annual Banquet
