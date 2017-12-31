Location: Kansas
Kansas Cycling Headlines: December 2017

Here is a recap of recent bicycling news from the region, as well as a look ahead to upcoming bicycling events.

December Bicycling Headlines

  • Wichita Joins Ranks of Bicycle Friendly Communities
  • There’s a new trail at Rivers Banks Orchard Park in Hutchinson
  • Ken Smith, the person responsible for building most of the trails at Cedar Crest, the governor’s mansion, in Topeka, is honored by the Governor.
  • Over 8600 overwhelmingly positive public comments about Missouri’s proposed Rock Island Trail
  • Colorado Spring’s downtown bicycle infrastructure progresses
  • Mountain bikers have opportunity to advocate for access and trails along Missouri’s Ozark National Scenic Riverway
  • Kansas University’s sustainability plan includes a bike-share program and improvements to Lawrence’s cycling network, for long-term energy savings.
  • Eureka Springs AR is investing in downhill mountain bike trails.
  • Bike lanes eliminated from Oklahoma City downtown boulevard plans, in favor of wide sidewalks, despite city ordinances prohibiting bicycles on sidewalks.
  • NIMBYs come out in opposition to trail plan in Papillion NE.
  • Missouri Rock Island Trail opponents talk up biosecurity threats, fear loss of hunting access, are skeptical of trail’s economic benefits.
  • Bike sharing system planned for Johnson County KS.
  • New mountain bike trail opens at Lehigh Portland Trails in Iola KS.
  • Des Moines IA gets its first flow trails.
  • Kansas biologist completes monarch migration voyage bicycle tour.

Upcoming Bicycle Events

Photo of the Month

December view at Lehigh Portland Trails in Iola KS.


