Kansas Rails-to-Trails Map 2019

This is an updated 2019 version of the Kansas Rails-to-Trails Map that was originally included with the 2013 Kansas Statewide Rail-to-Trails Plan.

The map was updated by KDOT cartographer Elaine Bryant, in consultation with the Sunflower Rail-Trails Conservancy. It is also available as a PDF.

Since the last update, some trails have moved from “projects” to “completed”, while others have gone from “proposed” to “projects”, while new proposed trails have been added, and a few dormant trail concepts have been dropped entirely.

As always, the state of the Kansas rail-trail network is always changing, always growing. There is significant momentum for rail-trail development in Kansas!

Post tags: Rail Trail