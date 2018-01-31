Location: Kansas
Kansas Cycling Headlines: January 2018

Posted January 31, 2018 @ 1:48 pm - Filed under: In The News

Here is a recap of recent bicycling news from the region, as well as a look ahead to upcoming bicycling events.

January Bicycling Headlines

  • Midland Railway explores trail-along-rail idea to connect Baldwin City to Prairie Spirit Trail
  • Group behind Wichita’s toilet plunger DIY protected bike lane disbands, after threats from city bureaucrats
  • Fire damages Flint Hills Nature Trail bridge near Ottawa
  • Topeka Metro voted one of nation’s most bike-friendly businesses
  • Oklahoma City Bike Rack Map Encourages Sustainable Transportation
  • Iowa City Bike Library seeks new home for third time in three years
  • Dirty Kanza adds 350-mile challenge to 2018 event
  • Gov Brownback, in his final State of the State address: “We opened the longest hiking and biking trail in the state, the Flint Hills Nature Trail, from Herington to Osawatomie, 117 miles of beautiful Kansas. Go try it.”
  • New mountain bike trail in the works at Dover Hill Park in Joplin MO
  • Overland Park considers a road diet on College Boulevard, with wider sidewalks and more bike lanes “to make it a more scenic boulevard instead of just a car-centric thoroughfare”
  • Biking Across Kansas 2018 Route: Johnson City, Montezuma, Ashland, Pratt, Clearwater, Burden, Fredonia, Arma and Fort Scott. 558 miles in eight days.
  • Kansas Senate Bill 331 would designate the Flint Hills Nature Trail as a Kansas state park
  • A 29-year-old man was shot while riding a bicycle in Coffeyville KS
  • Missouri delays decision on Rock Island Trail
  • Rails-to-Trails Conservancy Names Nebraska Trail Visionaries Ross Greathouse and Lynn Lightner as Rail-Trail Champions
  • New bike shop, Frisco Bicycle Rental, will be built out of shipping containers, and located at the Willard Trailhead on the Frisco Highline Trail, north of Springfield MO
  • Wyandotte County working on a new trail by Kansas River
  • Update on Overland Park Bicycle Master Plan
  • Another seven miles of Nebraska’s Cowboy Trail, from Clinton to Rushville, will soon be completed

Upcoming Bicycle Events

Photo of the Month

Enjoying 2018’s first snowfall


About The Author

By Randy Rasa, editor/webmaster at Kansas Cyclist, the web's premier Kansas cycling information site, featuring authoritative guides to Kansas cycling clubs, bike shops, organized bike rides, touring, trails, and much more. [learn more]

