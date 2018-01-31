Kansas Cycling Headlines: January 2018

Here is a recap of recent bicycling news from the region, as well as a look ahead to upcoming bicycling events.
January Bicycling Headlines
- Midland Railway explores trail-along-rail idea to connect Baldwin City to Prairie Spirit Trail
- Group behind Wichita’s toilet plunger DIY protected bike lane disbands, after threats from city bureaucrats
- Fire damages Flint Hills Nature Trail bridge near Ottawa
- Topeka Metro voted one of nation’s most bike-friendly businesses
- Oklahoma City Bike Rack Map Encourages Sustainable Transportation
- Iowa City Bike Library seeks new home for third time in three years
- Dirty Kanza adds 350-mile challenge to 2018 event
- Gov Brownback, in his final State of the State address: “We opened the longest hiking and biking trail in the state, the Flint Hills Nature Trail, from Herington to Osawatomie, 117 miles of beautiful Kansas. Go try it.”
- New mountain bike trail in the works at Dover Hill Park in Joplin MO
- Overland Park considers a road diet on College Boulevard, with wider sidewalks and more bike lanes “to make it a more scenic boulevard instead of just a car-centric thoroughfare”
- Biking Across Kansas 2018 Route: Johnson City, Montezuma, Ashland, Pratt, Clearwater, Burden, Fredonia, Arma and Fort Scott. 558 miles in eight days.
- Kansas Senate Bill 331 would designate the Flint Hills Nature Trail as a Kansas state park
- A 29-year-old man was shot while riding a bicycle in Coffeyville KS
- Missouri delays decision on Rock Island Trail
- Rails-to-Trails Conservancy Names Nebraska Trail Visionaries Ross Greathouse and Lynn Lightner as Rail-Trail Champions
- New bike shop, Frisco Bicycle Rental, will be built out of shipping containers, and located at the Willard Trailhead on the Frisco Highline Trail, north of Springfield MO
- Wyandotte County working on a new trail by Kansas River
- Update on Overland Park Bicycle Master Plan
- Another seven miles of Nebraska’s Cowboy Trail, from Clinton to Rushville, will soon be completed
Upcoming Bicycle Events
- 02-11-2018 – Power Team Grinder
- 02-18-2018 – Blanket Race Series: Jeff’s Track
- 02-18-2018 – Flint Hills Express
- 02-24-2018 – The Cappuccino Ride
- 03-10-2018 – Renegades of Gravel
- 03-24-2018 – Bulls on Parade
- 04-07-2018 – Gravelleurs Raid
- 04-07-2018 – Gravel Grinder National Championship
- 04-08-2018 – Bazaar Road Race
- 04-14-2018 – Roll Right
Leave a Reply