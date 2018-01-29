Location: Kansas
Home » News » Biking Across Kansas 2018 Route Announced

Biking Across Kansas 2018 Route Announced

Posted January 29, 2018 @ 4:04 pm - Filed under: Kansas,Rides,Touring

Biking Across Kansas, the annual week-long supported tour across the Sunflower State, has announced their 2018 route, which crosses the southern tier of the state, for a total of about 559 miles, June 9-19, 2018.

Biking Across Kansas 2018 Route. Image courtesy bak.org.

The tour leaves Johnson City, near the Colorado border, on Saturday, June 9th, and arrives in Fort Scott, near the Missouri state line, on June 16th.

The route covers about 559 miles, with overnights in Montezuma, Ashland, Pratt, Clearwater, Burden, Fredonia, and Arma.

Learn more at the Biking Across Kansas web site.

Image courtesy bak.org


Possibly Related posts:

Post tags:


About The Author

By Randy Rasa, editor/webmaster at Kansas Cyclist, the web's premier Kansas cycling information site, featuring authoritative guides to Kansas cycling clubs, bike shops, organized bike rides, touring, trails, and much more. [learn more]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *