Location: AL
Home » News » Trail Archways Dedicated in Humboldt and Iola

Trail Archways Dedicated in Humboldt and Iola

Posted August 18, 2015 @ 7:32 am - Filed under: Kansas,Trails

Bicyclists in Allen County are celebrating another amenity to their trails, the addition of decorative archways over the Southwind Rail Trail in Humboldt, and over the Prairie Spirit Trail in Iola.

The archway pillars are constructed of brick, with a sunflower-themed metal arch connecting the two pillars, and an oval sign depicting the community name and logo — a rainbow arch bridge for Humboldt, and an active living scene for Iola.

The archways were built by local artisans, with local donations, under the direction of local nonprofit, Thrive Allen County, which dedicated the archways in ceremonies in Humboldt and Iola on August 14th.

The archways, along with the recently-installed wayfinding signage in Iola, and a new kiosk and art display being constructed in Humboldt, are intended to welcome trail visitors to the communities, as well as providing a focal point for passing motorists to notice the trails.

Here is the arch in Humboldt:

Southwind Rail Trail Humboldt Arch

Here is the arch in Iola:

Prairie Spirit Trail Iola Arch

Learn more from Bike Allen County, Thrive Allen County, and KOAM-TV.


Possibly Related posts:

YARPP

Post tags: , , ,


About The Author

By Randy Rasa, editor/webmaster at Kansas Cyclist, the web's premier Kansas cycling information site, featuring authoritative guides to Kansas cycling clubs, bike shops, organized bike rides, touring, trails, and much more. [learn more]

Comments are closed.